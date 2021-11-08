Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Villa would be great move for Steven Gerrard but maybe not now – Jamie Carragher

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 3.30pm
Steven Gerrard (left) and Jamie Carragher (right) are former team-mates at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Steven Gerrard (left) and Jamie Carragher (right) are former team-mates at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jamie Carragher can see the positives in a move to Aston Villa for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard but questions the timing of a departure from Ibrox.

The Premier League club are on the search for a new manager after sacking Dean Smith on Sunday following a run of five consecutive defeats.

Gerrard and Roberto Martinez are reportedly among the frontrunners to take over at Villa Park.

However, Carragher noted that his former England and Liverpool team-mate has the possibility of a second successive cinch Premiership title win as the champions moved four points ahead of Old Firm rivals Celtic with a 4-2 win over Ross County on Sunday.

He told Sky Sports said: “I think Aston Villa as a club would be a great move for Steven Gerrard.

“But the situation he finds himself in right now is that he took the title away from Celtic last season, and he’s in a great position to win it again.

“I think in a perfect world you’d want to stay at Rangers to the end of the season and come away from there with two titles.

“I mean, this is not something coming from Steven Gerrard but, ‘Look I’ve been in a job for four years in the Scottish Premiership’, and I think sooner or later there’s going to be a great chance Steven Gerrard is going to come to the Premier League.

“But for me, it’s a difficult one.

“If he got offered the Aston Villa job, I don’t think there’d be many jobs in the Premier League which he would get offered better than that.

“People talk about Liverpool, and that might be another two or three years with Jurgen Klopp but you’re not going to get any jobs better, so it would be a decision for him.”

“But, in a perfect world, I think Steven Gerrard wants to come away from Rangers with another couple of trophies.”

