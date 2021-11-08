Dylan Levitt and Ben Cabango out of Wales squad for Belarus and Belgium clashes

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dylan Levitt and Ben Cabango have withdrawn from the Wales squad for the World Cup qualifying matches against Belarus and Belgium.

Manchester United midfielder Levitt, on loan at Dundee United, and Swansea defender Cabango have pulled out due to “injury and personal reasons”, according to the Football Association of Wales.

DIWEDDARIAD CARFAN 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Dylan Levitt and Ben Cabango have withdrawn from the squad due to injury and personal reasons.#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/o4URV1kSMY — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) November 8, 2021

Robert Page’s men are battling to secure second place in Group E and a spot in the World Cup play-offs in March.

They currently sit in third place behind the Czech Republic but with a game in hand ahead of back-to-back home matches at Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales face Belarus on Saturday and group leaders Belgium the following Tuesday.