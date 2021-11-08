Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Watford reach agreement to sign goalkeeper Maduka Okoye in January

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 7.08pm
Watford have agreed a deal to sign Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye in January (Adam Davy/PA)
Watford have reached an agreement to sign Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye in January, the club have announced.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international will join the Hornets on a five-and-a-half-year deal when the transfer window opens on January 1 but will return to his Eredivisie club on loan for the remainder of the season.

Okoye is first choice for Sparta and has started all 12 league matches this term, conceding 19 goals for the Dutch strugglers.

He has made 13 appearances for Nigeria since his debut in 2019.

Ben Foster, Watford’s long-term number one, initially lost his place to Daniel Bachmann at the beginning of the season but has started the last seven Premier League matches.

He turns 39 in April and his contract is due to expire in the summer.

