Tyson trains Tommy and Harry Kane helps out Grenfell – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 8.

Football

New eras at Newcastle and Barcelona.

Welcome. Good luck Eddie. We all hope you can bring us some much needed drive and ambition. #HWTL ⚫️⚪️🙋🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/Sik4t9mQWC — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) November 8, 2021

Onwards and upwards 💪🏻💪🏻 — Mehrdad Ghodoussi (@ghodoussi) November 8, 2021

Great appointment. Wish him all the very best. Que tenga mucha suerte. 🤞🏻🤞🏻 https://t.co/iLKvblDjSC — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) November 8, 2021

Matty Cash prepared to get his Poland international career under way.

So good to be here! Can’t wait to get started ❤️🇵🇱 https://t.co/L9bC61EbaD — Matty Cash (@mattycash622) November 7, 2021

Harry Kane promoted Grenfell Athletic.

👏 All profits from Grenfell Athletic shirt sales help develop the football club – it's a source of hope, solidarity and mental and physical health for the Grenfell community – https://t.co/WsprhLCoW0 pic.twitter.com/rha88Wzn4z — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 8, 2021

John McGinn paid tribute to Dean Smith.

Hard to find the right words to sum up what the gaffer has done for the club and me personally the last few years. A top coach and an even better guy. Thanks gaffer and good luck! 💜 pic.twitter.com/VEYFY052iE — John McGinn (@jmcginn7) November 8, 2021

A milestone day for a former England international.

We're wishing a very happy birthday to Joe Cole, who turns 4️⃣0️⃣ today! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/zPCp6g9NFO — England (@England) November 8, 2021

Carlton Cole toasted his namesake and former West Ham team-mate.

What a man 🙌🏾🚀 https://t.co/D40xz4PhCM — Carlton Cole (@CarltonCole1) November 8, 2021

And Didier Drogba was a big Joe Cole fan.

Guess my answer…Happy Birthday Joe Cole aka Zizou @ChelseaFC https://t.co/ExoeWwgwey — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) November 8, 2021

Jordan Henderson was not dwelling on Liverpool’s loss

Disappointing result yesterday but every defeat is a chance to learn. We move on and there’s still a long way to go 💪 pic.twitter.com/HNr1jrgZvD — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) November 8, 2021

A former Manchester United favourite looked forward to the MLS play-offs.

Another former Premier League player checked in from China.

Starting the week very happy! 😃 we are in the final of the CFA Cup! 🏆 come on #shanghaiport 👊🏼🤩 pic.twitter.com/tuNWRE4Ilt — Oscar (@oscar8) November 8, 2021

Formula One

Max Verstappen toasted a dominant win in Mexico.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Verstappen (@maxverstappen1)

While Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep fighting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Cricket

Kate Cross enjoyed her latest TV gig.

Tennis

The world number one was congratulated by his wife.

Champion again!! 7 years and counting. 😎 #proudfamily @DjokerNole The trivia of the day for me is: how do we, mere mortals with just one beating heart, keep up with this wolf 🐺 that just seems to be getting younger and fresher with time?! 😂🤣🤪📈 pic.twitter.com/nGyp6uTQna — Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) November 8, 2021

Snooker

Neil Robertson revealed the inspiration behind his win at the English Open.

At 7-5 down at the interval. Alexander comes up to me “Hey Dad I believe in you you’ve got this. Just remember when I watched you come from 8-4 down to win the Scottish”🥺❤️❤️❤️ Sport doesn’t always work out the way we want, but moments like this you remember for ever👨‍👦🏆 pic.twitter.com/5ZM9mME2ct — Neil Robertson (@nr147) November 8, 2021

Boxing

Tyson Fury trained Tommy.