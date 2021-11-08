Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morgan Gibbs-White frustrated at lack of Wolves game time

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 9.00pm
Morgan Gibbs-White has returned to the England Under-21s squad. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Morgan Gibbs-White revealed his frustration at his lack of games at Wolves after ending his two-year exile from England Under-21s.

The midfielder has earned a recall after four goals in 11 games on loan at Sheffield United.

Gibbs-White was part of the Young Lions squad which failed to qualify from the group at Euro 2019 but missed out on selection for Euro 2021, where they were also eliminated early.

An injury-hit loan spell at Swansea and a stuttering Wolves career have seen the Under-17 World Cup winner fall down the international pecking order before his Under-21 return under Lee Carsley.

“As a young player all you want to do is play games. When you don’t get games it’s frustrating, you get angry,” said Gibbs-White, back in the squad for the first time since October 2019.

“At Wolves I wasn’t getting the game time I wanted so the recognition wasn’t there. Since I’ve been in Sheffield, it’s going well and I’m scoring goals and getting assists.

“It needs to happen this season and I want it to happen. I’m trying to concentrate on getting as many goals and assists as I can. The main thing is to help the team get back to where they were last season.

“I feel I’m at a stage in my career where I’m ready to play week in, week out. Going to Sheffield United was the right move because I didn’t want to be sat on the bench at a Premier League team. I’m enjoying every minute of it.

“It’s a privilege every time you get called up by England. I was smiling from ear to ear to be back with the England boys.”

England host the Czech Republic in a Euro 2023 qualifier in Burnley before going to Georgia for a friendly next week.

Carsley’s side are third in Group G, five points behind Thursday’s visitors with a game in hand.

Emile Smith Rowe’s promotion to the senior side on Tuesday strengthens Gibbs-White’s chances of playing and he knows victory is vital.

The 21-year-old said: “It’s a big game. They’re on 12 points and have won all four games but I believe we have better quality players than them. We’re building together. Right now we’re trying to create a good bond in the team. It’s all about growing.

“We’re going into the game on Thursday wanting to win with a winning mentality. I think it’s going to be a good game and I’m sure we’ll get the win.”

Southampton’s Tino Livramento and Fleetwood’s James Hill have been forced to pull out through injury. Stuttgart’s Clinton Mola and Leeds’ Cody Drameh have been called up as replacements.

