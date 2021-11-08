Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emma Raducanu says being top seed in Linz ‘means nothing’

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 10.33pm
Emma Raducanu plays her first match in Linz on Tuesday (PA)
Emma Raducanu played down the significance of being the top seed at a WTA Tour event for the first time as she prepares to begin her final tournament of the season.

The US Open champion broke into the top 20 on Monday and is the highest-ranked player at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz tournament.

She will play her opening match on Tuesday against Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu as she looks to build on her first two main tour victories in Romania last month.

Raducanu said: “It’s cool but I haven’t really looked at seedings. I never looked at seedings even when I was unranked, playing a seed in a tournament. It meant nothing to me so I’m sure it means nothing to the other players.

“It’s just as much motivation if not more to take out a seed. I just really want to have fun this week and try and enjoy it because it’s the last one of the season and I feel like I’m really in a positive mind space.”

Wang is ranked down at 106 but, as Raducanu has expertly demonstrated this year, that can count for little, and the Chinese player is in good form having already won three matches this week – two in qualifying and then a first-round victory over Kateryna Kozlova on Monday.

“I’m happy that I get the chance to play her and I will just try to enjoy it and play my tennis,” said the 20-year-old Wang.

“Girls’ tennis has always been not a huge gap between players that are in the top 20 or top 100, or even 150. I think it’s just a few matches that gives you confidence, I think everybody can play so there are no easy matches and everybody can win if you believe in yourself and believe in your shots.”

Raducanu’s mother Renee – who is in Austria with her – is Chinese and the teenager’s New York success prompted much interest in China.

Raducanu sent a message to her Chinese supporters in Mandarin from New York, and Wang said: “After she won the US Open there was a lot of news about her because obviously her mum is from China.

“I think that’s also inspiring for the Chinese players because someone Chinese has won a grand slam. I think that’s a really good thing.”

China is the biggest commercial market for women’s tennis and Raducanu’s links to the country are likely to be lucrative for her financially in the future.

“Yes, definitely,” said Wang. “China for tennis has been always a big market. I didn’t know she can speak Chinese but that’s definitely good for her.”

The 20-year-old remembers Raducanu from her junior days, although the pair did not cross paths much.

Wang had a very successful junior career but has seen her progress in the senior ranks slowed by China’s strict coronavirus measures, with travel difficult and players facing mandatory quarantine periods when they go home.

She did so in July but has been back on tour since September and has shown encouraging form under her new British coach, Iain Hughes, who formerly guided Elina Svitolina and Belinda Bencic and was one of the possibilities touted for Raducanu’s vacancy.

