Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Discrimination inquiry asks ECB for copy of Yorkshire’s Azeem Rafiq report

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 10.04am Updated: November 9 2021, 10.18am
Yorkshire’s report into allegations made by Azeem Rafiq has been requested by an independent inquiry into wider issues of discrimination in the sport (Danny Lawson/PA)
Yorkshire’s report into allegations made by Azeem Rafiq has been requested by an independent inquiry into wider issues of discrimination in the sport (Danny Lawson/PA)

English cricket’s discrimination inquiry has asked to see a copy of Yorkshire’s investigation into allegations of racism and bullying made by former player Azeem Rafiq.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) was set up by the England and Wales Cricket Board in March and on Tuesday opened its call for evidence, which is open to everyone involved in the elite and grassroots game.

The chair of the ICEC, Cindy Butts, says she wants to “put a mirror up” to the game and confront barriers around race, gender and class – and confirmed she has written to the ECB asking for a copy of Yorkshire’s much-criticised Rafiq report.

“I am yet to hear back from (the ECB), but I hope I will hear from them imminently because the issues that are raised within the report are vital for the work that we are doing as a Commission,” she told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme.

The county’s handling of Rafiq’s complaints has been widely criticised and led to their chair Roger Hutton quitting last week, sponsors deserting the club and the England and Wales Cricket Board suspending Yorkshire’s right to host lucrative international matches.

The new chair, Lord Patel, confirmed on Monday the club had settled an employment claim with Rafiq and issued a personal apology to the 30-year-old, praising him for his bravery as a whistle-blower and promising “urgent and seismic change” at the club.

Lord Kamlesh Patel
Lord Kamlesh Patel is the new Yorkshire chair (Danny Lawson/PA)

Patel said he would send copies of the report to those with a “legal interest” in the case, including the Equality and Human Rights Commission and the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee Julian Knight.

Butts added: “I can tell you now cricket is facing a reckoning and we absolutely have to seize this moment to make the changes that are necessary.

“People are able to come to us and speak to us anonymously and confidentially and we will ensure that they are not identified within the report.

“We are a truly independent Commission – yes the ECB established us but we set our own terms of reference.

“We will say what we need to say and not shy away from really putting a mirror up to cricket and saying ‘this is what you look like’. We will follow the evidence wherever it takes us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]