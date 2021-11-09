Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One in five females experience unwanted physical attention at games – FSA survey

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 11.48am
A fans survey has shown a growing intolerance of sexist behaviour at football matches (Barrington Coombs/PA)
One in five women have reported unwanted physical attention while attending men’s football matches, a new survey has revealed.

The Football Supporters’ Association’s Women at the Match survey, which measured current attitudes against those of fans in 2014, found the number of women who had reported it had risen from eight per cent to 20 per cent.

Almost half of the 2,000 match-goers who completed the survey (49 per cent) said that witnessing sexist behaviour made them angry, compared with one in three (29 per cent) seven years ago.

Four in 10 (39 per cent) of those surveyed said they would like to see sexists ejected from stadiums – up from 26 per cent in 2014.

FSA board member and Port Vale fan Ally Simcock said: “I’ve been going to men’s football for a long time now and have heard my share of sexist comments, but a lot has changed recently.

“Things like the #MeToo movement have helped change people’s perceptions about what they’re willing to put up with, and what is or isn’t acceptable.

“The FSA is absolutely clear on this. There is no place whatsoever at football for sexist or misogynistic behaviour.

“We’d encourage all supporters to challenge it, and if necessary, report it to their club or the authorities.”

Back in 2014, almost one in three (32 per cent) said they were “generally not bothered” about witnessing sexism at matches, whereas today only one in every seven fans (15 per cent) have the same attitude.

Previously, one in four women at the match (24 per cent) would have laughed off sexism compared with one in eight (12 per cent) today, the survey revealed.

One in 20 fans (five per cent) who took part in the survey said that witnessing sexist behaviour at games made them not want to attend in future.

