Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

England prop Joe Marler out of Australia clash after testing positive for Covid

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 12.50pm Updated: November 9 2021, 1.00pm
Joe Marler will miss England’s match against Australia because of Covid (Adam Davy/PA)
Joe Marler will miss England’s match against Australia because of Covid (Adam Davy/PA)

England prop Joe Marler has tested positive for Covid and will miss Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia.

Marler began isolating for 10 days on Monday evening after a lateral flow and PCR tests confirmed he has the virus.

The Harlequins forward played 14 minutes as a second-half replacement in the 69-3 victory over Tonga at the weekend that launched the autumn and was destined for a similar role in the second of three fixtures at Twickenham this month.

Since Marler returned the positive result, all lateral flow tests taken by players and staff have been negative. England are waiting for the outcome of an additional round of PCR testing.

It is the second time in four days that Eddie Jones’ squad have experienced a Covid scare after Owen Farrell missed the Tonga rout because of the virus, although his sample was later revealed to be a false-positive.

Now cleared to play, Farrell is likely to be restored at fly-half against the wallabies while Newcastle rookie Trevor Davison is expected to take Marler’s place on the bench.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]