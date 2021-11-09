Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eddie Hearn expects Fury-Joshua hype to ramp up again if both win next fights

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 3.44pm
Tyson Fury could still fight Anthony Joshua (PA)
Promoter Eddie Hearn expects the hype around a Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua super-fight to ramp up again should both win their next bouts.

Joshua has a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk scheduled for the spring after losing his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles in September.

Fury, after his victory over Deontay Wilder, is set to face Dillian Whyte with his fellow Brit looking like his next mandatory challenger.

“Dillian Whyte now looks like he will fight Tyson Fury, AJ faces Usyk and then I expect the winner to fight the winner for the undisputed (title),” Hearn told the PA news agency.

Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua face the media
Eddie Hearn is Anthony Joshua’s promoter (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It could be Dillian Whyte against AJ, it could be Fury against AJ, it could be Usyk against Fury. Who knows?

“The hype will always be there and anything can happen, especially in the heavyweight division.”

On how soon a super-fight could be set up, Hearn added: “It is really only about money and timing.

“AJ was taking care of all his mandatory defences and ended up losing one of those because he wanted to fight for the undisputed championship.

“We will see if those belts remain in place: it’s a tough fight for Tyson Fury against Dillian Whyte, AJ has to beat Usyk and then it is going to be really interesting who comes out on top.”

Hearn was speaking at a press conference ahead of Derek Chisora’s December 18 Manchester Arena rematch with Joseph Parker, whose ambitions to regain a world title could yet put him in the firing line of Joshua.

“Chisora is kind of past that stage of ‘What happens for Derek next?’,” said Hearn.

“Joseph Parker wants to win the world heavyweight title again. If he can win this fight he is going to be knocking on the door.

“For him certainly victory against Chisora would put his name in the hat as a worthy challenger for those belts.”

