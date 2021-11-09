Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes to step down after 17 years

Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes is set to step down after more than 17 years at the club to take up a role with the Premier League.

Scholes assumed the role in 2004 and during his tenure the club enjoyed a 10-year stint in the top flight.

The 56-year-old said: “Making the decision to leave the club after a long time has been extremely difficult but I feel the time is right to embrace the new challenge that my role with the Premier League will give me.”

Stoke joint-chairman John Coates paid tribute to Scholes’ reign during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.

Coates said: “Tony and I have enjoyed a close working relationship and I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his outstanding contribution to the club over the past 17 years.

“I am grateful to Tony for the professionalism, expertise and dedication he has brought to his role. I will be sorry to see him leave but wish him the best for the future on behalf of everyone at Stoke City.”