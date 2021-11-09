Andy Murray sets up clash with top seed Jannik Sinner at Stockholm Open

An error occurred. Please try again.

Andy Murray will take on top seed Jannik Sinner in the second round of the Stockholm Open after defeating qualifier Viktor Durasovic.

Norwegian Durasovic, ranked 354, put up a good fight in the second set having been overwhelmed in the opener but Murray survived another tight tie-break to win 6-1 7-6 (7).

That would certainly have been a relief after the drama of his seven missed match points against Dominik Koepfer in Paris last week.

He saw two more go begging having led 6-4 in the tie-break but this time Murray completed the job on his third chance and will now take on 20-year-old Italian Sinner, who narrowly missed out on a place at the ATP Finals.

Murray is trialling a new coach this week in Esteban Carril with a view to the Spaniard joining Jamie Delgado in the Scot’s team for next season.