Five-star display moves Wrexham up to ninth in National League

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 10.02pm
Wrexham players celebrate (Morgan Harlow/PA)
Wrexham players celebrate (Morgan Harlow/PA)

Wrexham claimed their biggest win of the season to ignite their National League play-off hopes after they handed out a 5-0 thrashing to Aldershot in their replayed clash at the Recreation Ground.

The original meeting between the two clubs at the beginning of October had to be abandoned in the 52nd minute due to a waterlogged pitch.

Visiting Wrexham had been two up at the time the first match was called off, but nothing was going to stop the Dragons on this occasion.

Aaron Hayden opened the scoring for Phil Parkinson’s side in the 40th minute when he flicked home Ben Tozer’s long throw and Harry Lennon doubled their advantage when he fired in a minute before half-time.

The returning Reece Hall-Johnson put the game to bed prior to the hour mark when he calmly slotted in after some fine play by Bryce Hosannah.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham were not finished there, though, with Jordan Ponticelli drilling into the top corner shortly afterwards while Jordan Davies wrapped up the scoring with 22 minutes left to send the 247 travelling supporters home happy.

The Dragons are now up to ninth and five points off the play-offs.