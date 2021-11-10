Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patrick Vieira has done a ‘wonderful job’ at Crystal Palace – Roy Hodgson

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 12.02am
Roy Hodgson (left) believes Patrick Vieira has done a ‘wonderful job’ at Crystal Palace since he took over in the summer (Martin Rickett/Morgan Harlow/PA)
Roy Hodgson believes Patrick Vieira has done a “wonderful job” at Crystal Palace since he took over at the Premier League club in the summer.

Hodgson stepped down at the end of last season after four years at the helm, bringing an end to his managerial career which stretched back to 1976.

The former Arsenal captain was appointed on a three-year deal and the club currently sit 10th in the table, with just two defeats so far this season.

When asked if Vieira had learnt from his former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, Hodgson told the PA news agency: “I think Patrick’s learnt a lot from quite a few people along the way but there’s no doubt that he’s done a wonderful job so far at Crystal Palace.

“I’m delighted to see that and of course I’m really convinced he’s going to go on to better things with the club.

“Because the club’s in very good shape – especially in his hands – so I certainly wish him well and who knows, maybe in the future we’ll be seeing a film about Patrick Vieira’s managerial achievements.

“I would like to think so.”

:: Roy Hodgson was speaking at the world premiere of Arsene Wenger: Invincible at the Finsbury Park Picturehouse

