Republic eye Ronaldo revenge and ponder right-back dilemma before Portugal game

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 12.24pm
Cristiano Ronaldo snatched victory from the Republic of Ireland’s grasp (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo snatched victory from the Republic of Ireland’s grasp (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Republic of Ireland renew hostilities with Portugal on Thursday evening with memories of Cristiano Ronaldo’s unlikely rescue mission still fresh in their minds.

Two months after the Manchester United star dragged his country back from the brink of a World Cup qualifier defeat in Faro, the sides meet again at the Aviva Stadium.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the game.

Ron revenge?

Ireland were just seconds away from one of the biggest wins in their history at the Estadio Algarve on September 1 when they made it to the 89th minute of their Group A clash with Portugal leading by John Egan’s goal on the stroke of half-time. It was then that Ronaldo powered home a header to level and, while the visitors were still licking their wounds, repeated the feat in stoppage time to snatch a 2-1 win. Ireland know they played well that night and feel they deserved more than they got, and that will provide added motivation second time around.

Stick or twist?

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny's contract is due to expire next summer
Republic manager Stephen Kenny’s contract is due to expire next summer (Niall Carson/PA)

Manager Stephen Kenny has had to withstand a tide of criticism since replacing Mick McCarthy at the helm and presiding over a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final defeat, a bruising Nations League campaign and his team’s failure to make it to Qatar next year. However, last month’s wins over Azerbaijan and the Qataris provided evidence that his radically overhauled squad are making progress and positive displays against Portugal and then Luxembourg on Sunday would do him little harm with the Football Association of Ireland preparing to discuss his future. For what it is worth, the players seem to be firmly in his corner.

Be right-back

Callum Robinson has had to remain patient as he tries to establish himself as a genuine goal threat at international level. Having made his senior debut for Ireland in September 2018, he had managed only one goal for his country until last month, when he scored twice in a 3-0 qualifier victory in Azerbaijan before plundering a hat-trick – the first by a Republic player since Robbie Keane’s against Gibraltar seven years earlier – in a friendly against Qatar three days later. Both he and Kenny will hope there are more to come.