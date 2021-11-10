Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pep Guardiola hails ‘amazing’ project facilitating football across New York

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 4.02pm
Pep Guardiola has hailed the installation of 50 football pitches in New York (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Pep Guardiola is part of an initiative in New York which has helped create and maintain 50 new football pitches across the City.

The Manchester City boss says the project, in conjunction with New York City FC, will make a huge difference to youngsters and will help produce a new generation of American players.

He said: “I’ve spent a lot of time in New York City during my career. It’s a city I love deeply and, over the years, I’ve been lucky enough to see first hand New Yorkers’ passion for football.

“Young people want to play and need a place to play. The fact that there are now 50 new football pitches throughout New York City because of NYCFC and our group is amazing and will make a big difference in the lives of young people.

“I have said it for many years, I believe there is an incredibly bright future for football in the US and amazing projects like this one will play a part in helping to produce the next generation of young American talent.

“All over the world, I’ve seen how football can change lives; it brings people together like no other sport – and I’m very proud that our group has played a part in using our sport to bring people together and give young people more places to play the game we love here in Manchester and around the world.”