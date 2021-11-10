Pep Guardiola hails ‘amazing’ project facilitating football across New York

Pep Guardiola is part of an initiative in New York which has helped create and maintain 50 new football pitches across the City.

The Manchester City boss says the project, in conjunction with New York City FC, will make a huge difference to youngsters and will help produce a new generation of American players.

He said: “I’ve spent a lot of time in New York City during my career. It’s a city I love deeply and, over the years, I’ve been lucky enough to see first hand New Yorkers’ passion for football.

“Young people want to play and need a place to play. The fact that there are now 50 new football pitches throughout New York City because of NYCFC and our group is amazing and will make a big difference in the lives of young people.

“I have said it for many years, I believe there is an incredibly bright future for football in the US and amazing projects like this one will play a part in helping to produce the next generation of young American talent.

“All over the world, I’ve seen how football can change lives; it brings people together like no other sport – and I’m very proud that our group has played a part in using our sport to bring people together and give young people more places to play the game we love here in Manchester and around the world.”