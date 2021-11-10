Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Callum Booth wants to toast new St Johnstone deal with more Hampden success

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 4.44pm
Callum Booth has signed a new deal with St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Booth has signed a new deal with St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum Booth hopes to celebrate his new contract with St Johnstone by enjoying more Hampden glory.

The 30-year-old left-back, whose initial deal expired at the end of this season, has pledged his future to the Perth club until the summer of 2024.

Booth told St Johnstone TV: “It feels brilliant. It’s great to be here for another couple of years. I’ve really enjoyed my time here and obviously we’ve had a lot of success.

“We’re on to another chapter now. It’s always been positive since I’ve been here so I’m delighted to have signed up for another couple of years.”

Booth was part of the team that created history by winning both the League Cup and the Scottish Cup last season, and they now have an opportunity to push for a third knockout trophy when they face Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden next weekend.

The former Hibs and Partick player said: “Last season was incredible. It was just absolutely crazy what happened. We’ve got a chance in our next game, back at Hampden again. It will be great to go back there with the fans as well. We’re looking forward to that.

“You always want your fans there. Throughout Covid it was strange because it was a long time without fans and it was a bit sad to have the most successful season in our history without fans.

“It’s good that we’ve got a day out for them at Hampden and hopefully we can have the same type of result we’ve had the last few times we’ve been there.”

More from The Courier