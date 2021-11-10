Zlatan’s film and Mount’s dental issue – Wednesday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 10.

Football

Mason Mount had a dental issue.

The Zlatan film was nearly here.

Quando vieni dal nulla, devi lottare per tutto 11 novembre L' attesa è finita… pic.twitter.com/tErUeetO9r — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 10, 2021

Time flies.

Harry Kane was focused.

Two games to go. We know what needs to be done. 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/A60SGG7jLy — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 10, 2021

Kyle Walker was called out.

Some positive news from former Manchester United and Wales winger Mickey Thomas.

Great result yesterday – after CT scan my results came back and now I’m cancer free. So happy😄 — Mickey T (@therealMickeyT) November 10, 2021

Newcastle unveiled Eddie Howe.

Ivan Campo was heading back to Bolton.

Now YES!!!! I can CONFIRM that i will be this Sunday playing the All- Stars game with @OfficialBWFC Thank you very much to the club and @Kevin__Davies brother. See you Sunday . pic.twitter.com/f6IxQm01ai — Ivan Campo (@ivan_campo) November 10, 2021

Didier Drogba was a proud man.

One of the best pieces I’ve read about me. I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved as a player but to recognize what I’ve done as a Man in my life means so much more than a trophies Thank you so much @MayowaQuadri_ 🙏🏾#ProudAfrican https://t.co/fT2yNjKK51 — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) November 10, 2021

Was Ahmed Elmohamady sharing his tip for the Villa job?

Happy birthdays…

🇨🇴 𝗜𝗖𝗢𝗡 🇨🇴 Wishing @TinoasprillaH a very happy birthday! 🥳🎉 ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/HWY4cGu9Qe — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 10, 2021

Happy Birthday, Wilfried Zaha ⚡️ Most Premier League appearances. Most Premier League goals. Most Premier League assists. Most Premier League wins. #CPFC pic.twitter.com/dkZhItAyzL — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 10, 2021

🥳 Wishing a very happy birthday to an Arsenal legend! ♥️ @JensLehmann pic.twitter.com/GaEFfCYRBU — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 10, 2021

Cricket

Warwickshire hailed Chris Woakes.

Shane Warne took a trip down memory lane.

This just got sent to me. It’s my first day with Ch 9 way back in 1993 (young & fresh😂). Had a great 25yrs with 9 as they revolutionised televising sport. Now I’m with @FOXSportsAUS & watching the team take viewing sport to a totally new level. Very Grateful & thankful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a3C1vYoFG6 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 10, 2021

KP tried to start a phoneless evening revolution.

I love it. Lots messaging me saying they’ve now started turning their phone off at 7pm every evening and they’re LOVING it! 💫 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 10, 2021

Virat Kohli said bye to Ravi Shastri.

Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time ⭐🤝 pic.twitter.com/42hx4Q7cfq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 10, 2021

Boxing

Practice makes perfect for Tyson Fury.

Practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/dDM64Kc7y4 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 10, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101)

Frank Bruno got up early to promote his book.

Morning Nice to see @susannareid100 & @RobbieRinder on @GMB this morning promoting the book back to some signing! If you want a copy https://t.co/ibqqDHlOxy pic.twitter.com/cuemdO7acj — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) November 10, 2021

Formula One

Some Brazilian Grand Prix memories.

Four of the current grid have been crowned world champions in Brazil 👑#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/qfcUj3n4XH — Formula 1 (@F1) November 10, 2021

Lando Norris was ready for this weekend’s race.

🇧🇷🇧🇷 — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) November 10, 2021

Athletics

Mo Farah enjoyed his night at the Arsene Wenger: Invincible premiere.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas went for a long overdue bike ride.

First day back on the bike. Been too long! First 10mins felt really weird and slightly unstable 🤦‍♂️🤣 next 10mins great. The rest I was hanging 😅 but great to be back 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/TvRBU9Ijif — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) November 10, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor had the boxing gloves back on.