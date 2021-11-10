Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Neesham fires as Buttler falls short – key moments as New Zealand beat England

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 7.04pm
New Zealand came out on top in Abu Dhabi (PA Wire)
New Zealand came out on top in Abu Dhabi (PA Wire)

New Zealand ended England’s hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup final, exacting a measure of revenge for their defeat in the showpiece of the 50-over tournament two years ago.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the decisive passages of a dramatic clash in Abu Dhabi.

Neesham nullifies jaded Jordan

At the start of the 17th over, New Zealand were drifting out of contention with 57 needed off 24 balls. What followed was a huge swing in momentum as Chris Jordan, England’s nominated ‘death’ specialist shipped 23 in six legal deliveries. The newly-arrived Jimmy Neesham was simply too good, blazing two big sixes and a four and even spooking Jordan into two messy wides. Things might have been different had a sensational display of athleticism from Jonny Bairstow resulted in a memorable relay catch on the boundary, but replays showed he had touched the boundary rope – resulting in Neesham’s second maximum.

Billings a passenger after selection poser

The injury-enforced absence of Jason Roy forced England into a reshuffle and a straight choice: swap in another batter and change the order or lean on an extra bowling option. Sam Billings got the nod but never even got to the crease at number seven. With the benefit of hindsight, captain Eoin Morgan would surely have loved to have another bowler at his disposal. Whether that would have altered things is open to debate, with England ahead of the game for most of New Zealand’s innings.

Buttler cut off in his prime

With Roy on the sidelines and Jonny Bairstow’s promotion up the order falling flat, a huge amount of expectation sat on the shoulders of Jos Buttler. He is England’s most bankable white-ball performer and was timing the ball nicely when he stooped to sweep Ish Sodhi and was rapped on the front pad. He reviewed in vain – more a reflection of his status than the on-field lbw decision – and hopes of a bumper total faded with him.

The wizard works his magic in the powerplay

With the game finely poised at halfway, Chris Woakes made two contributions with the new ball that plunged the Black Caps into salvage mode. Martin Guptill hit the first ball of the innings for four but moments later he was chipping a leading edge to mid-on. Then the glue of the New Zealand side, Kane Williamson, responded to three successive dot balls by chipping a scoop to short fine-leg. Woakes was not smiling by the end, clobbered for 20 in the 19th over as Daryl Mitchell won it in style.

Livingstone living it up

England v New Zealand – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 – Semi Final – Zayed Cricket Stadium
England’s Liam Livingstone shone with the ball (PA Wire)

A stand of 82 between Mitchell and Devon Conway had England scratching their heads through the middle overs, with the duo’s lengthy stay guaranteeing the game would go deep. Preferred to the unused Moeen Ali throughout, despite the former’s impressive efforts in the tournament to date, Liam Livingstone’s mix-and-match brand of spin was a gamble that paid off. He had Conway stumped for 46 with a skiddy off-break that beat the batter’s charge and persuaded Glenn Phillips to hole out on his way to exemplary figures of two for 22. When he was done he tossed the ball to Jordan and the rest is history.

More from The Courier