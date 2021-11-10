Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Joe Allen believes Gary Speed set Wales on the path to success

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 10.32pm
Gary Speed spent less than two years as Wales manager before his untimely death at the age of 42 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Gary Speed spent less than two years as Wales manager before his untimely death at the age of 42 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Joe Allen says Wales are still benefiting from Gary Speed’s legacy as the 10th anniversary of his death approaches.

Friday marks 10 years since former captain Speed, who won 85 caps for Wales, managed his country for the last time – a 4-1 friendly win over Norway.

Speed died in 2011 aged 42 when he was discovered hanged at his home.

Soccer – UEFA Euro 2012 – Qualifying – Group G – Wales v Montenegro – Cardiff City Stadium
Gary Speed (left) pictured with Gareth Bale after Wales’ European Championship qualifying victory over Montenegro in September 2011 (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years really,” Allen said.

“A lot of the lads still talk about Gary, the influence he had on us as young players back when he was manager.

“He revamped a lot of things, not just on the pitch but off it as well, and we’ve reaped the rewards of that.

“That’s one of the big reasons why Welsh football has been in such a healthy position over the past decade.”

Wales v Switzerland – UEFA Euro 2020 – Group A – Baku Olympic Stadium
Joe Allen has paid tribute to Gary Speed’s legacy on Welsh football with (PA)

Speed spent just under two years as Wales manager having been appointed in December 2010.

But the former Everton, Leeds and Newcastle midfielder has been credited for putting Wales, who were ranked 112 in the world at the time of his appointment, on the path to success.

Wales made their first major tournament appearance for 58 years at Euro 2016, reaching the semi-finals in France under Speed’s successor Chris Coleman.

The Dragons also qualified for the delayed Euro 2020 finals and made the round of 16 last summer.

Wales v Belgium – UEFA Euro 2016 – Quarter Final – Stade Pierre Mauroy
Wales reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 after Gary Speed had started the path to success (Joe Giddens/PA)

Allen said: “Gary will always be in our thoughts. He was part of the beginning of our road, first of all for Euro 2016 and everything that’s come since.

“It was a horrendous day. Obviously for anyone who knew him, but also for the world of football.

“It was very hard news to process, very saddening and very confusing.”

Wales conclude their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with home games against Belarus and Belgium in the next week and need four points to guarantee a play-off place in March.

Wales v Albania – International Friendly – Cardiff City Stadium
Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey says Gary Speed started Wales on the path to success (Nick Potts/PA)

As well as Allen and captain Gareth Bale, who is set to win his 100th cap against Belarus on Saturday, Aaron Ramsey, Chris Gunter and Wayne Hennessey of the current squad also played under Speed.

Goalkeeper Hennessey said: “I try not to (remember that day). I just try to remember when he was smiling and seeing him on the sideline.

“He was a great leader for us and used to speak so well. I honestly think that was the start of the path that made us successful and where we are today.

“He was an amazing manager and he deserves credit for that. Once he became the manager he started a different route for us.

“We were going in the right direction. It was so sad to hear the news and I still get choked up about it a little bit now.”

