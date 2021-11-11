Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2015: Stuart Lancaster leaves England post after poor World Cup

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 6.02am
Stuart Lancaster, pictured after his last match in charge of England (Martin Rickett/PA)
Stuart Lancaster left his role as England head coach on this day six years ago after a dismal World Cup campaign on home turf.

The former Leeds boss stepped down from the national post by mutual consent after overseeing the worst performance by a host nation in World Cup history.

England failed to get out of their group in an underwhelming performance that proved a humiliation too far for Lancaster.

The former PE teacher had reinvigorated England – as much off the field as on it, reconnecting the team with supporters – after their poor 2011 World Cup showing.

But all that progress went up in smoke as England were dumped out of their own tournament without even reaching the knockout phase following costly defeats to Wales and Australia.

“I am obviously extremely saddened to finish the way we did in this World Cup and to step down from the role,” said Lancaster, who had led England to four consecutive second-placed Six Nations finishes and also masterminded a 38-21 win over New Zealand at Twickenham in 2012.

“As I have always said, I ultimately accept and take responsibility for the team’s performance and we have not delivered the results we all hoped for during this tournament.

“I did, however, want to take part in the review to ensure I understood the views of others before making a decision.

“The reality is that, while many aspects of the review were very positive, we didn’t achieve success on the field when it mattered and we all have to take responsibility for that but me especially as head coach.”

Eddie Jones Press Conference – Twickenham
Eddie Jones was swiftly confirmed as Lancaster’s successor (Paul Harding/PA)

Lancaster was swiftly replaced by Eddie Jones, the no-nonsense Australian who represented a total volte-face from the RFU.

Jones immediately targeted World Cup success in Japan 2019, where England went on to reach the final but were beaten by South Africa.

Lancaster moved on to coach at Leinster, taking the reins in Dublin in September 2016 and guiding the Irish province to European Champions Cup glory in 2018.

