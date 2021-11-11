Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Steven Gerrard hopes Rangers fans understand his decision to join Aston Villa

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 12.56pm
Steven Gerrard said he “fell in love” with Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steven Gerrard has asked Rangers fans for their understanding following his decision to leave for Aston Villa.

The new Villa manager posted a personal message to Rangers supporters on social media declaring his ongoing love for the Ibrox club, after being confirmed in his new role two hours earlier.

Rangers fans are coming to terms with losing their boss midway through the season but the club wished him every success and thanked him for winning the Scottish Premiership title last season.

Writing on his Instagram account, Gerrard said: “I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone associated with Glasgow Rangers, especially the fans, for the love and support you’ve all shown me during my time in Scotland.

“Winning ’55’ will always hold a special place in my heart – each and every one of you played a part in that and, believe me, there will be many more to come.

“I hope in time you can understand and accept my decision to move on but I honestly fell in love with the club and will always follow the team.

“Once a Ranger, always a Ranger #55.”

