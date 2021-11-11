Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burton to assess Lucas Akins ahead of Charlton clash

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 1.00pm
Lucas Akins has a neck injury (Jacob King/PA)
Burton will check on Lucas Akins ahead of the visit of Charlton.

Forward Akins missed last weekend’s FA Cup win at Fleetwood with a neck injury.

Jonny Smith returns from suspension but Tom Hamer is banned after collecting five yellow cards.

Tom O’Connor is fit after going off with a knock against Wigan a fortnight ago.

Charlton will be without Wales defender Chris Gunter and Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington, who are on international duty.

Johnnie Jackson made nine changes for the FA Cup win over Havant & Waterlooville so the likes of Craig MacGillivray and Jason Pearce are likely to return.

Long-term absentees Sam Lavelle, Ryan Inniss and Jake Forster-Caskey remain sidelined for the Addicks.

But Adam Matthews and Jonathan Leko are close to returning.