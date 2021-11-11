Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Carlisle without Lukas Jensen for Cumbrian derby

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 1.33pm
Carlisle will welcome Barrow without goalkeeper Lukas Jensen (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Carlisle will welcome Barrow without goalkeeper Lukas Jensen (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Carlisle goalkeeper Lukas Jensen will be unavailable for the Cumbrian derby against Barrow through injury.

The 22-year-old Burnley loanee has suffered a wrist problem which will require surgery.

Midfielder Daniel Devine is in contention to feature after an impressive performance in Carlisle’s 2-0 win over Morecambe in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek.

Jordan Gibson came off the bench on Tuesday to score and may also feature at the weekend.

Barrow will make the short trip to Brunton Park without striker Dimitri Sea.

The 20-year-old French forward had returned to France for a short period but Barrow boss Mark Cooper said he has “gone missing” after he failed to report back to training on Monday.

Winger Jordan Stevens will be looking to start after scoring the winner in stoppage time in the Bluebirds’ midweek victory over Leicester Under-23s.

Forward Offrande Zanzala returned in their 4-0 FA Cup win at Banbury and is set for his first League Two appearance since mid-October.

