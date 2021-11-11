Ipswich midfielder Bersant Celina free to face Oxford

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ipswich expect to have Bersant Celina available for the visit of Oxford.

Midfielder Celina was called up for international duty by Kosovo but is now set to stay in East Anglia.

Full-back Kane Vincent-Young suffered a shoulder injury in midweek which could rule him out.

Fellow defender Hayden Coulson has not featured since going off with a knock at Wycombe a fortnight ago.

Oxford have this week been dealt a major injury blow to Alex Rodriguez-Gorrin.

The midfielder tore his anterior cruciate ligament during the FA Cup draw with Bristol Rovers on Sunday and faces a long spell out.

Winger Nathan Holland will be assessed after going off against Morecambe with a calf problem.

James Henry and Herbie Kane were rested for the cup match.