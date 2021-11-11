Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Stokes making ‘remarkable’ progress as England prepare for first Ashes Test

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 2.36pm
Joe Root (left) says Ben Stokes (right) is on course for the first Ashes Test (John Walton/PA)
Ben Stokes is “on track” to make his England comeback in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, according to captain Joe Root.

Stokes is part of the advance party that has arrived in Australia to begin preparations for the series, completing three days of hard quarantine at a Gold Coast resort before beginning some gentle practice sessions at the nearby Metricon Stadium.

The star all-rounder was not named in the original squad having taken an indefinite break from the game to focus on his mental health and recovery from a badly fractured index finger, but ended his hiatus in time to join the first flight Down Under.

Stokes has not played competitive cricket since July but although England have been at pains to dial down expectations on his shoulders, it now seems inconceivable he will not take the field at the Gabba on December 8.

“It looks like he’s on track and it’s really exciting,” said Root.

“I really hope so. It’s been remarkable to see how far he’s come. It looks very promising. Ben has been fully involved in training the last couple of days. We’ve seen him at training, having him back amongst things is always great, so it’s really nice to have him back involved.

“It has been very light, we are just trying to acclimatise as best we can. He’s had a bat, a bowl, taken some catches, doing his fielding work slightly separately. It’s managing that excitement and making sure we don’t push him too hard so he’s ready, as best as he can be, for that first game.”

Root also offered an optimistic report on the fitness of Stuart Broad, who suffered a premature end to his summer campaign after tearing a calf in August.

The 35-year-old seamer is eager to make his mark against the old enemy, having enjoyed a fine series on home soil in 2019, and is making positive steps.

“He bowled today in the nets again – very light workloads at the minute, but it’s good to see him back in and around things, and being able to get into it,” said the skipper.

“He’s getting those workloads back up again. With all the bowlers really it’s making sure that they are absolutely ready to go for that first Test match. We’ve got all options on the table.”

A handful of England players are flying straight from the T20 World Cup to Australia next week.
A handful of England players are flying straight from the T20 World Cup to Australia next week (PA Wire/PA Images)

The remainder of Root’s Test squad, as well as head coach Chris Silverwood, will join the tour direct from Dubai next week after they lost their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final to New Zealand.

Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes all played in that galling defeat, but Root does not expect to have any trouble lifting them for the next challenge.

“I think the series in itself will be enough of a way of doing that,” he said.

“It’s a huge series. It’s one that everyone wants to be a part of, one that people look forward to every four years. So yes, there’ll be disappointment, but at the same time it’s another great challenge and opportunity for us to go in and do something special.”

