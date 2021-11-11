Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Premier League clubs unanimously oppose proposals for biennial World Cups

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 4.36pm Updated: November 11 2021, 6.34pm
The Premier League is opposed to biennial World Cups (Richard Sellers/PA)
Premier League clubs have stated their unanimous opposition to FIFA proposals for biennial World Cups and extended international breaks from 2024.

The bosses of the 20 top-flight sides gathered in London on Thursday and the controversial calendar plans drawn up by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger were among the items discussed.

The league has opposed the move on the grounds of player welfare, the fan experience, pre-season preparations and the quality of competition.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “The Premier League is committed to preventing any radical changes to the post-2024 FIFA international match calendar that would adversely affect player welfare and threaten the competitiveness, calendar, structures and traditions of domestic football.

“We are open to reforms and new ideas, but they must enhance the complementary balance between domestic and international football in order to improve the game at all levels.

“This process should also involve meaningful agreements with the leagues that provide the foundations for the game. We will continue to work with supporter groups, players, domestic and international stakeholders to find solutions that are in the best interests of football’s long-term future.”

The Premier League’s opposition to the plans had previously been expressed via European Leagues, which the English top flight is a member of.

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal – Premier League – John Smith’s Stadium
Arsene Wenger is behind plans for biennial World Cups (Mike Egerton/PA)

They join UEFA and the European Club Association in condemning FIFA’s plans.

Under the proposals for the men’s calendar developed by a technical advisory group under Wenger’s leadership, a major tournament would take place each summer and qualifying matches would be reduced and condensed into one or at most two international breaks, rather than the current five.

FIFA’s decision to play the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the winter has caused a more immediate calendar headache for the Premier League, and on Thursday the league confirmed the changes it necessitated to the 2022-23 season.

The league confirmed the next campaign will start on August 6 and stop after the 16th round of matches on the weekend of November 12 and 13.

The league would resume on Boxing Day 2022 with the final round of games to be played on May 28, 2023.

Clubs gave the league a mandate to progress with a second round of bidding for television rights in the United States, set to be worth well over £1billion.

The owners’ charter – agreed in principle in the summer and intended to be a legal mechanism to prevent any future attempts to form a breakaway Super League – is understood to be close to being concluded with only fine details left to resolve.

The clubs unanimously agreed they would not wear away shirts in home matches on December 26 and 27 in support of the homelessness charity Shelter because doing so would breach league rules.

Rule M22.1 of the league’s statutes says the “first priority” is that the outfield players of the home club shall wear their home strip.

League sources said clubs are welcome to support Shelter or any other charity in a host of alternative ways, such as on pitchside advertising boards, big screens or pre-match training tops.