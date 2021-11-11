Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Scotland determined to reach World Cup after Euros experience – Andy Robertson

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 4.38pm
Andy Robertson aims to lead Scotland to the World Cup play-offs (Claus Bech/PA)
Andy Robertson aims to lead Scotland to the World Cup play-offs (Claus Bech/PA)

Scotland captain Andy Robertson feels overcoming the barrier of history will help when they aim to take a major step towards Qatar on Friday night.

Steve Clarke’s men will secure a World Cup play-off spot with a game to spare if they beat Moldova in Chisinau on Friday night and Robertson is hungry for more big tournament action.

Scotland have positive recent experience of play-offs after beating Israel and Serbia a year ago to book their place at the delayed Euro 2020 finals, ending a 23-year wait for a place on the big stage.

That long wait weighed heavily on previous teams and Robertson feels this Scotland squad now have a more positive mindset going into the business end of their latest qualification campaign.

The Liverpool left-back said: “It was a barrier and a lot of people in our country probably didn’t believe that the country would ever get over it at one point.

“The longer it goes, the more people start believing that it’s never going to happen again.

“But credit to the manager and the coaches, they changed that mentality with the help of obviously me and the more experienced lads, and not thinking about the last 23 years but thinking about the here and now.

“We managed to do that, we ticked a huge box by beating Serbia and being able to get to the Euros and the feeling the whole country had when we were at a major tournament was incredible.

Serbia v Scotland
Scotland celebrate victory over Serbia (Novak Djurovic/PA)

“And the boys are hungry for more, and so are the manager and the country, because I think the country really came together and united then.

“We don’t want to be sitting at home when the World Cup is going on, or any more Euros are going on. We want to be there.

“But we also know how hard it is to get there and we know how much it takes.

“That’s why we know how important Friday night is to secure the play-offs and then March will bring its own challenges. We need to secure that first and then everyone can build up to March.”

Andy Robertson
Robertson in Euro 2020 action against Czech Republic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Having achieved qualification success last time out, Robertson does not feel greater expectations will be a problem.

“I wouldn’t say there’s more pressure, I would just say the boys got a feeling for getting to major tournaments and we really enjoyed it and want to get back there,” he said.

“I’m sure the fans and everyone connected with Scotland are the same.

“When you play for your country, there is always pressure on you. You are representing your country, you are representing everyone back home, and that brings its own pressure.

“I think we have been really good in dealing with the pressure, it has usually brought out the best in us and I hope that happens again on Friday night.

“We have had big games, we have had big challenges, we have had setbacks in games that we came back relatively well from. But it’s important that we don’t take that for granted, it’s important that every game is different, brings its different challenges and pressures.

“Friday will bring its own and I believe the players are well equipped to deal with that. But it’s important that we show that.”

More from The Courier