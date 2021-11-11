Sam Stubbs hoping to feature again after making long-awaited Exeter debut

Sam Stubbs is hoping to start against Oldham after making his long-awaited Exeter debut on Wednesday night after an injury-hit nine months at the League Two high-fliers.

The 22-year-old – who joined the Grecians from Fleetwood in January but was suffering from Covid-19 and then a knee injury – started the Papa John’s Trophy win over Bristol Rovers before he was substituted at half-time and should feature on Saturday as Exeter look to build on a 13-match unbeaten run in the league.

Fellow defender Jack Sparkes continues his return following a broken collarbone after playing the last 15 minutes of the FA Cup first-round draw at Bradford last weekend and the full 90 minutes against the Pirates.

Kyle Taylor recovered from a knock to start midweek – playing 52 minutes of the 5-3 win – and should be in contention, while winger Josh Coley also made a winning return to the starting XI, but Callum Rowe is unavailable after he joined Chippenham on loan earlier this week.

Struggling Oldham, who have only recorded one league victory per month since the season began, head to St James Park on the back of a five-match winless streak in all competitions.

Latics boss Keith Curle is currently dealing with an injury-hit squad but hopes to have more players available for this weekend’s trip.

Nicky Adams made his comeback from injury from the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 FA Cup first-round draw at Ipswich and more are due to follow before the end of the month.

The Latics were without 10 first-team players for the home loss to Swindon a fortnight ago but Zak Dearnley (bug) has started the last two games and should keep his place at Exeter, while academy midfielder Isaac Modi is pressing to make his full debut after appearing off the bench against the Robins and being an unused substitute in the last two outings.