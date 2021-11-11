Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol Rovers striker Harvey Saunders ruled out of Northampton clash

November 11 2021, 6.02pm
Bristol Rovers striker Harvey Saunders may be out until next year (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has suffered another injury blow ahead of the visit of high-flying Northampton with the news striker Harvey Saunders may not play again this year.

The 24-year-old tore ankle ligaments in last month’s draw with Bradford and Barton revealed this week that he is likely to be absent for another couple of months.

With veteran duo Leon Clarke (hamstring) and Brett Pitman (groin) already out injured it leaves Barton with an even bigger attacking headache as Rovers look to claim back-to-back league wins for the first time since last December.

Winger Luke Thomas (toe) could be fit to return after missing the FA Cup draw with Oxford but Junior Brown, Anssi Jaakkola, Mark Hughes and Alex Rodman are among those set to be sidelined.

Northampton will continue to assess the fitness of defender Aaron McGowan ahead of the trip to the Memorial Stadium while manager Jon Brady deals with an ongoing sickness bug,

The 25-year-old full-back missed last weekend’s FA Cup first-round draw against Cambridge after suffering an injury the previous week against Carlisle.

Winger Dylan Connolly had been a doubt for the Cambridge clash having been sidelined by Covid-19 but he was able to make the bench and, after appearing as a late substitute, could be handed more minutes against Rovers.

Cobblers boss Brady revealed he had two more unnamed players struck down by illness last weekend, while injuries means he has also had to do without Joseph Mills and Sid Nelson since August and lost Michael Harriman and Jonny Maxted last month.

