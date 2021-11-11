Bristol Rovers striker Harvey Saunders ruled out of Northampton clash

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has suffered another injury blow ahead of the visit of high-flying Northampton with the news striker Harvey Saunders may not play again this year.

The 24-year-old tore ankle ligaments in last month’s draw with Bradford and Barton revealed this week that he is likely to be absent for another couple of months.

With veteran duo Leon Clarke (hamstring) and Brett Pitman (groin) already out injured it leaves Barton with an even bigger attacking headache as Rovers look to claim back-to-back league wins for the first time since last December.

Winger Luke Thomas (toe) could be fit to return after missing the FA Cup draw with Oxford but Junior Brown, Anssi Jaakkola, Mark Hughes and Alex Rodman are among those set to be sidelined.

Northampton will continue to assess the fitness of defender Aaron McGowan ahead of the trip to the Memorial Stadium while manager Jon Brady deals with an ongoing sickness bug,

The 25-year-old full-back missed last weekend’s FA Cup first-round draw against Cambridge after suffering an injury the previous week against Carlisle.

Winger Dylan Connolly had been a doubt for the Cambridge clash having been sidelined by Covid-19 but he was able to make the bench and, after appearing as a late substitute, could be handed more minutes against Rovers.

Cobblers boss Brady revealed he had two more unnamed players struck down by illness last weekend, while injuries means he has also had to do without Joseph Mills and Sid Nelson since August and lost Michael Harriman and Jonny Maxted last month.