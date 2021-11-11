Villa appoint Gerrard and sport remembers war dead – Thursday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 11.

Football

Villa got a new boss.

Good luck to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa. He was great for Scottish football and raised its profile. He will be a big loss to Rangers. Stopping Celtic winning 10 was a big deal but Callum Davidson did win more trophies than him over the time… who will Rangers turn to?? — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 11, 2021

Delighted to see Steven Gerrard appointed as Head Coach @AVFCOfficial He did a great job turning Rangers around and I wish him the best of luck at VillaI just hope everyone gives him time to make his mark and add to the club's great history.🤞🤞 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 11, 2021

I wonder if @Carra23 is gonna protect Gerrard like @GNev2 protects solskjaer👀👀👀👀👀👀 but that’s not my business 🐸 — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) November 11, 2021

Arsenal enjoyed their night in Denmark.

Unreal supports gooners ❤️ 🎶 https://t.co/w7p0QeyEGG — Beth Mead (@bmeado9) November 10, 2021

Michael Bridges poked fun at his own injury issues.

Sport remembers

Our Ashes squad paused at 11am in Queensland to pay their respects on #RemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/yxRGAZHaJi — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 11, 2021

The men's national team paused at training this morning for a moment of silence to remember the fallen. We will remember them. pic.twitter.com/DOLTKuAgO7 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 11, 2021

Er Cof. Today we honour and remember those who served and continue to serve in our armed forces. pic.twitter.com/iAYchGlyta — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 11, 2021

At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.#EFL | #ArmisticeDay | #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/L4jBhDwRp5 — EFL (@EFL) November 11, 2021

We will remember them. pic.twitter.com/20uilX9cw7 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 11, 2021

Cricket

England trained Down Under.

Things you love to see 😍 Our Ashes squad have started in-quarantine training on the Gold Coast 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/zg7x1zE71e — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 11, 2021

New Zealand aren’t done yet.

Job finished? I don’t think so. https://t.co/uBCLLUuf6B — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 10, 2021

Boxing

Tyson Fury sent a message.

Mental health is real. pic.twitter.com/cmhc3HYry7 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 11, 2021

Tony Bellew is a big Luther fan.

Now this has made my day!! 🔥👏🔥 https://t.co/gZLKhsqvKC — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) November 10, 2021

Rugby union

Sam Burgess defended his England career.

I’m sure when I left the field in this game we were leading by 10 points with 15 mins to go.. @Jamiehuwroberts collided with me a few times. I think they enjoyed the game a little better when I left the field 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/0C19CphTHW — Sam Burgess (@SamBurgess8) November 11, 2021

Basketball

The MVP enjoyed his night in the Big Apple.

And was backed for a change of career.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has to be the next James Bond. — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) November 11, 2021

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was refreshed ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Haas spotted some Ayrton Senna art.

Lewis Hamilton stepped out in another loud outfit.