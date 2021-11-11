Xavier Amaechi set for Bolton debut against Crewe

An error occurred. Please try again.

Xavier Amaechi could make his Bolton debut in Friday’s League One home clash with basement boys Crewe.

The winger, signed on loan from Hamburg over the summer, has been recovering from a fractured metatarsal suffered in pre-season and is set to be included in the Wanderers matchday squad for the first time.

Josh Sheehan is available again after missing Sunday’s 2-2 FA Cup draw with Stockport due to a back problem.

Declan John can also be called upon having gotten over a bout of illness.

Crewe boss David Artell has said Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Wolves Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy gave him some “food for thought”.

Artell handed debuts to four players in that match, with one of them, midfielder Joe Robbins, scoring the third goal.

The Railwaymen have had Christopher Long (groin), Callum Ainley (hamstring), Kayne Ramsay (leg) and Travis Johnson (ankle) on the sidelines.

Artell’s team halted a four-match losing streak in their most recent league outing, the 1-1 draw with Doncaster last week.