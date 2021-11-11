Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anthony Gordon’s debut double earns England Under-21s win over Czech Republic

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 9.08pm
England Under-21s’ Anthony Gordon (right) struck early in Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)
England Under-21s’ Anthony Gordon (right) struck early in Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

Anthony Gordon’s debut double earned ruthless England Under-21s a crucial win over the Czech Republic.

The Everton winger’s early brace put the Young Lions on course for a 3-1 win in their Euro 2023 qualifier in Burnley.

Folarin Balogun also netted his first under-21s goal as the Young Lions threatened to run riot.

Adam Karabec’s penalty tempered their momentum but Lee Carsley’s side moved second, two points behind the visitors in Group G, with a game in hand ahead of March’s matches with Andorra and Albania.

Pre-match, confident Gordon declared he wanted to be Everton’s best player and he announced himself at Turf Moor inside 11 minutes.

The winger put Tomas Cvancara under pressure to retrieve the ball with Balogun and Conor Gallagher working it to Cole Palmer.

His pass and movement opened up the space for Gordon to cut inside and Martin Vitik stuck out a leg to divert his shot past a stranded Matej Kovar.

While Gordon may struggle to claim the first, his second seven minutes later was clear cut.

An awful pass from Adam Gabriel gifted the ball to Balogun and he found Gallagher clear on the right.

The midfielder’s shot was saved by Manchester United’s Kovar but he only pushed it into the path of Gordon for an easy tap-in.

The visitors had not conceded a goal in their opening four group games but found themselves completely outplayed with England growing in confidence and Max Aarons and Jacob Ramsey shot over.

Balogun had penalty claims rejected but grabbed his first under-21s goal after 30 minutes.

Again, the Czech Republic were caught in possession with the impressive Ramsey robbing Cvancara and he slipped in Balogun to find the bottom corner.

A smart Kovar save denied Balogun a quickfire second with the Czech Republic in disarray, yet they pulled a goal back after their first meaningful attack of the game.

Luke Thomas tripped Karabec in the area and the midfielder dispatched the penalty five minutes before the break.

Balogun should have quickly restored England’s three-goal lead, only to miscue Gordon’s cross with the goal gaping, but the hosts continued to create openings.

Gordon, Palmer and Ramsey all went close to a fourth early in the second half before they slowly began to manage the game, learning from losing a 2-0 lead to draw in Slovenia last month, to comfortably hold on for victory.

