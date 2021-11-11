Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
My players responded to the challenge against the Czech Republic – Lee Carsley

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 10.06pm
England Under-21s celebrate Anthony Gordon’s opener (Martin Rickett/PA)
Boss Lee Carsley believes his England Under-21 stars rose to the challenge to boost their Euro 2023 qualifying hopes.

Anthony Gordon’s debut brace and Folarin Balogun’s goal gave the Young Lions an impressive 3-1 win over the Czech Republic.

They are now two points behind the Czech Republic, who top Group G, with a game in hand following victory in Burnley.

Carsley had urged his men to prove they can perform under pressure after a stuttering 1-0 win in Andorra last month and believes they came good.

He said: “I enjoy watching my teams play, I want us to play good football and press because I want to watch a good game.

“With our intensity of getting after the ball and closing down the space it was the perfect start. There was a crowd here and I wanted to make sure they were entertained.

“It was an important game, like we had spoken about. I feel like I’ve watched the Czech Republic every day. We were really prepared to play against them.

“We were under no illusions it would be a tough game, they hadn’t conceded a goal so I wanted to see what they were like if they did. They are a good team and we can be proud of that.”

Everton’s Gordon struck twice inside the first 11 minutes at Turf Moor as England took complete control.

He opened the scoring after four minutes when Martin Vitik deflected his shot past Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

Seven minutes later it was 2-0 when Kovar parried Conor Gallagher’s shot straight into Gordon’s path for the youngster to tap in from two yards.

The Young Lions continued to dominate and after Balogun was denied a penalty he scored his first under-21s goal after 30 minutes.

Jacob Ramsey, impressive throughout, stole the ball in midfield and slipped in Arsenal’s Balogun to fire low into the corner.

The Czech Republic had been poor but they pulled a goal back out of the blue five minutes before the break.

Luke Thomas tripped Adam Karabec in the area and the Sparta Prague midfielder beat Joe Bursik from the spot.

Balogun then miscued in front of an open goal and Gordon was denied a hat-trick after the break but England cruised to victory to ramp the pressure up on the Group G leaders.

The Young Lions now go to Georgia for a friendly on Tuesday with Cole Palmer a doubt after coming off with a hamstring injury.

Carsley added: “We’ll get the medics to assess and we’ll do what’s right for Cole and Manchester City. Going to Georgia, it’s one of the host countries (for Euro 2023) so it’s important to use the game to look at as many players as we can.”

