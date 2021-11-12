Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2004: John Toshack becomes Wales manager for a second time

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 6.02am
John Toshack was appointed Wales manager for a second time on November 12 2004 (Chris Radburn/PA)

John Toshack returned to manage Wales for a second time on this day 17 years ago.

The former Real Madrid boss had previously held the position on a part-time basis in 1994 while retaining his coaching job at Real Sociedad.

But after Mark Hughes resigned to become manager of Premier League side Blackburn, Toshack – who had been publicly critical of the former Manchester United striker – was the Football Association of Wales’ unanimous choice to take over.

John Toshack oversees a Wales training session (Nick Potts/PA)

Toshack admitted he made an error in taking the job the first time, which he quit after just 47 days and one match in charge, but had decided the time was right for a return.

“When I was here I saw there were greater difficulties and issues I could not address under those circumstances. It was probably a mistake upon my behalf,” he said at his first press conference.

“This time it is different in the fact that I don’t have any further commitments. We are 10 years further on, and I have more knowledge of the game. I feel inside now it is the right time for me.”

Issues with player availability hampered Toshack’s Euro and World Cup qualifying campaigns (Nick Potts/PA)

Toshack’s first full qualifying campaign, for Euro 2008, was hamstrung by international retirements and unavailability issues to such an extent he wrote a letter to 36 players asking them to show “total commitment to the cause”.

Wales finished fifth out of seven in their group, fourth out of six in World Cup 2010 qualifying and he eventually offered his resignation after losing the opening match of their Euro 2012 qualifying campaign.

Toshack, who handed international debuts to Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey during his reign, was eventually succeeded by Gareth Speed as national team boss.

