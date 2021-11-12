Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leah Williamson keen for Arsenal to maintain strong form and prove ambition

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 10.02am
Leah Williamson has enjoyed a fine start to the season with table-topping Arsenal (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Leah Williamson is keen for Arsenal to maintain their strong start to the season and prove they have matched her ambition – admitting it will be an easier decision to sign a new contract if recent improvements continue.

The centre-back has made over 150 appearances for Arsenal, having joined the club she supports at the age of nine.

Williamson’s contract was due to expire last summer after another trophyless campaign as she said it was time to make a “football decision” over her future and one not based on her “love and affection” for Arsenal.

She ultimately signed a new one-year deal having spoken to the club about their ambitions and plans to grow the team off the pitch.

Asked if any decision over a new contract would be made easier by such changes, Williamson replied: “Yes, you’re right.

“Last summer, taking the contract down to the wire in the end was scary to me because I love this football club. I’ve always been vocal about that.

“It (a new contract) is obviously dependent on results on the pitch so in terms of the happiness of the team – if we’re losing every week I don’t think the energy around the place would be what it is now.

“But with the infrastructure and behind the scenes work that’s going on, it’s hard not to see this club going in the right direction.

“It is something that will obviously have to be spoken about, which we always knew.

Williamson was part of the Arsenal side which won the Women's Super League in 2019.
Williamson was part of the Arsenal side which won the Women’s Super League in 2019. (John Walton/PA)

“But I think I always wear my heart on my sleeve and everybody knows that. I love my football club and I have always wanted to achieve what I want to achieve in my career right here.”

Arsenal currently top the Women’s Super League having won all six league games under Jonas Eidevall, boasting a goal difference of +21.

They travel to face neighbours Tottenham on Saturday, their hosts enjoying their best start a season in their history – something which adds extra spice to an already huge day for Williamson.

“I’m so happy that it is what it is now, Spurs wanted to make themselves competitive given that they had a lack of investment for a number of years,” she said.

“It is good that this fixture is now a top fixture and one that is exciting for a neutral and for fans.

“North London derby days are some are my best memories with watching the men’s team. Don’t get me wrong, we are professionals and it is another game in calendar, there’s a limit of how much you maybe can get carried away by that.

“But at the same time it gives you an extra incentive to win – as if you ever needed one playing for Arsenal.”

But what if Williamson grabbed the winner on Saturday?: “I normally save my one goal for the last day of the season because when I get it in early I think ‘job done!’

“But if I ever scored against Spurs I don’t know what I would do – there would be a lot of years of passion blow up in that.”