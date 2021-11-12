Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Wolves and England midfielder Ron Flowers dies aged 87

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 10.10am Updated: November 12 2021, 10.18am
Ron Flowers has died (John Ferguson/Daily Mirror/PA)
Former Wolves midfielder Ron Flowers, a member of England’s 1966 World Cup squad, has died at the age of 87.

Flowers played for the Black Country club between 1952 and 1967 and helped them to three First Division titles and the FA Cup in 1960.

A statement on the club’s official Twitter feed read: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of club legend and vice president Ron Flowers MBE at the age of 87.

“A giant on the pitch and a gentleman off it. There will be many people remembering Ron today and all of our thoughts are with those who knew and loved him.”

Flowers played 515 times for Wolves, placing him fifth on their all-time appearances list.

He joined from Wath Wanderers, a Wolves nursery club, and established himself as a key creative player in the side managed by Stan Cullis.

He played 49 times for England and featured in 40 consecutive international matches between November 1958 and April 1963, which included the 1962 World Cup in Chile.

Ron Flowers
Ron Flowers, right, played 49 times for England (PA)

He did not feature as Sir Alf Ramsey’s men became world champions on home soil in 1966, but received a World Cup winner’s medal at Downing Street in 2009 after only those on the field at the final whistle initially got one.

He left Wolves the year after to join Northampton, where he served as player-manager, followed by spells at Telford and Wellington Town.

Flowers was awarded an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours List.