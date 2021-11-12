Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shelter disappointed by lack of Premier League ‘flexibility’ over kit campaign

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 1.08pm
Premier League clubs will not support a Shelter initiative by wearing their away strips in home matches on Boxing Day (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Homelessness charity Shelter is disappointed by what it sees as a lack of flexibility from the Premier League over its refusal to support a Boxing Day campaign by asking clubs to change strips.

The charity had hoped top-flight sides would back its #NoHomeKit initiative by wearing their away shirts in home matches, but it is understood the clubs took a collective and unanimous decision not to do so at a meeting in London on Thursday.

Premier League rule M22.1 states the “first priority” is that the outfield players of the home club shall wear their home strip, and it was decided not to breach it.

Osama Bhutta, Shelter’s director of campaigns, said: “We are disappointed by the Premier League’s decision not to provide any flexibility to make this as big as it can be.

“But we hope as many different teams, players and fans – from the grassroot community clubs to the very top – will still get involved in whatever way they can to help fight homelessness with us this Christmas.”

On the regulatory obstacle to making the kit change, Bhutta added: “People should have a safe home, and far too many don’t – that is the biggest rule that has been broken here.

“The football community is perfectly placed to help, given the importance of ‘home’ to the game.

“We are excited and encouraged that so many people and clubs have already pledged their support and will be wearing their away kits on Boxing Day – and we know more will follow.”

It is understood Tottenham had been especially keen to support the initiative, and Shelter is believed to be discussing alternative ways top-flight clubs can back it.

EFL clubs Cardiff and Portsmouth are confirmed supporters of the initiative, while Bhutta said it had been “overwhelmed” by the support it had received via social media from Forest Green and Carlisle.

It is understood other clubs in the EFL and the National League will be confirmed as backers of the initiative early next week.

