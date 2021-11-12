Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Walsall trio expected to remain sidelined for League Two clash with Harrogate

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 1.36pm
Walsall’s Zak Mills has been sidelined since early October (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Walsall’s Zak Mills has been sidelined since early October (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Walsall are expected to be without Zak Mills, Liam Kinsella and Rory Holden again for the home game against Harrogate.

Defender Mills and midfielder Kinsella have been edging closer to match fitness following injury, while forward Rory Holden is a long-term absentee.

Saddlers boss Matty Taylor, who made four changes for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Forest Green, could hand midfielder Otis Khan his league debut.

Midfielder Brendan Kiernan is hoping to retain his starting place against former club Harrogate, who released him in the summer.

Harrogate’s joint-leading goalscorers Luke Armstrong and Jack Muldoon both face late fitness tests.

Armstrong has missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury and Muldoon (hamstring) was forced out of the midweek EFL Trophy defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder Lloyd Kerry missed out on Tuesday night due to a minor injury and will also be assessed.

Nathan Sheron is available following suspension, but fellow defender Rory McArdle is working his way back following groin surgery.

