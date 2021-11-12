Walsall trio expected to remain sidelined for League Two clash with Harrogate

An error occurred. Please try again.

Walsall are expected to be without Zak Mills, Liam Kinsella and Rory Holden again for the home game against Harrogate.

Defender Mills and midfielder Kinsella have been edging closer to match fitness following injury, while forward Rory Holden is a long-term absentee.

Saddlers boss Matty Taylor, who made four changes for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Forest Green, could hand midfielder Otis Khan his league debut.

Midfielder Brendan Kiernan is hoping to retain his starting place against former club Harrogate, who released him in the summer.

Harrogate’s joint-leading goalscorers Luke Armstrong and Jack Muldoon both face late fitness tests.

Armstrong has missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury and Muldoon (hamstring) was forced out of the midweek EFL Trophy defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder Lloyd Kerry missed out on Tuesday night due to a minor injury and will also be assessed.

Nathan Sheron is available following suspension, but fellow defender Rory McArdle is working his way back following groin surgery.