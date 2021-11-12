Josh Andrews in contention as Rochdale host Leyton Orient

Rochdale striker Josh Andrews will be looking to feature against Leyton Orient following his return to the squad for the 1-1 draw with Notts County in the FA Cup first round last weekend.

Manager Robbie Stockdale has the option to bring Andrews, who was an unused substitute against the Magpies, back into his side as he looks to continue a run of four games unbeaten in League Two, the last two being wins against Barrow and Sutton.

Midfielder Alex Newby and defender Max Taylor missed the FA Cup tie but come back into contention for the return to league action.

Rochdale will be without defender Jim McNulty as the centre-back continues his rehabilitation following injury.

Leyton Orient forward Paul Smyth, who has seen his chances this season hampered by injury, is pushing for a starting place after impressing in the 1-0 Papa John’s Trophy win over Charlton in midweek.

Smyth scored the only goal, impressing manager Kenny Jackett, as the O’s finished the game with 10 men following the dismissal of midfielder Antony Papadopoulos.

Jackett is likely to bring back striker Aaron Drinan, who was rested against Charlton after scoring four in the previous two outings, a hat-trick in the 5-0 thrashing of Hartlepool in League Two and the only goal as Ebbsfleet were beaten in the FA Cup first round.

Defender Adam Thompson featured for 25 minutes against Charlton and is in the squad for the Rochdale game.