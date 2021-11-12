Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cardiff appoint Steve Morison as full-time manager until end of season

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 2.24pm
Steve Morison will be Cardiff manager until the end of the season (Simon Galloway/PA)
Steve Morison will be Cardiff manager until the end of the season (Simon Galloway/PA)

Cardiff have handed Steve Morison the managerial reins until the end of the season after a successful stint as caretaker.

The Sky Bet Championship club sacked Mick McCarthy last month and put under-23 boss Morison in charge on an interim basis with the support of Tom Ramasut, his assistant in the academy set-up.

After the former Wales international ended Cardiff’s eight-game losing streak with a 3-3 draw against Stoke in his first match, he oversaw a 2-1 win over Huddersfield last weekend which has done enough to convince owner Vincent Tan he is the right man to lead the side forward for the rest of the campaign.

Tan told the official club website: “I have been encouraged by the team’s improved performances over the past three games, with the adoption of a more attractive and progressive style of football.

“What’s more, I think that the excellent work done by Steve and Tom at U23 level this season puts them in the very best position to help develop a talented crop of young players emerging at senior level.

“I’m also very pleased that Mark (Hudson) is returning to the club as part of the coaching set-up.

“A healthy finish in the Championship this season is, of course, of paramount importance. A review of the side’s progress will be undertaken at the end of the campaign.”

Ex-Cardiff captain Mark Hudson has been brought in to support Morison as first-team coach.

The 39-year-old captained the Bluebirds during his five years and has more recently been a coach at Huddersfield.

