Midfielder Ethan Robson could return as MK Dons prepare to take on Cambridge

Midfielder Ethan Robson could return for MK Dons for the visit of Cambridge.

The on-loan Blackpool player was an unused substitute for the FA Cup tie with Stevenage having been out since early October with a hamstring injury.

Daniel Harvie, Peter Kioso, David Kasumu and Mo Eisa were all unavailable last weekend. However, all but one unnamed player, who is still feeling unwell, of those isolating because of either a positive Covid test or being a close contact are set to return.

On-loan Tottenham forward Troy Parrott is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner is set to reshuffle his side after making changes for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy loss at Stevenage.

Jack Lankester is set to return to the starting line-up after missing last week’s draw at Northampton as his partner gave birth.

Defender Lloyd Jones has missed the last three games with a groin injury but could make a return to contention.

Greg Taylor and Liam O’Neil are making good progress but are still considered some way off making first-team returns.