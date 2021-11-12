Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Micky Mellon expected to recall host of players as Tranmere take on Sutton

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 2.36pm
Tranmere boss Micky Mellon will recall several players as league action resumes (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tranmere boss Micky Mellon will recall several players as league action resumes (Richard Sellers/PA)

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon is expected to recall a host of players for the League Two home game against Sutton.

Mellon made 10 changes for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy win against Oldham, with Nathaniel Knight-Percival the only player to retain his starting place after last Saturday’s FA Cup first-round win at Crawley.

The likes of Callum McManaman, Jay Spearing, Peter Clarke, Mark Duffy and on-loan Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan are all likely to return.

Mellon’s side, 11th in the table, are chasing their first league win in four matches.

Sutton will be without striker Omar Bugiel, who is away on international duty with Lebanon.

Midfielder Craig Eastmond is hoping to make his first appearance since mid-October after injury.

Centre-half Louis John and fellow defender Jon Barden are also expected to return to contention, but Harry Beautyman remains a long-term absentee.

Matt Gray’s side have lost three of their last four league games, but sit two places above Tranmere.

