Dominic Iorfa injury blow for Sheffield Wednesday

Dominic Iorfa is unavailable for Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Gillingham after boss Darren Moore confirmed the defender will be out until 2022 with a hip injury.

But Massimo Luongo and George Byers could make their first League One appearances since August and September respectively.

The midfielders both returned to action in Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy win over Harrogate, with Byers getting on the scoresheet, and they are pushing for more minutes after recovering from injury.

Long-term absentee Josh Windass is back in training but his return date is not yet known.

There seems no end in sight for Gillingham’s injury woes with boss Steve Evans unlikely to name a full list of substitutes at Hillsborough.

Stuart O’Keefe could be close to a return after missing last week’s FA Cup draw with Cheltenham, while fellow midfielder Olly Lee remains a doubt with a broken toe.

Daniel Phillips and David Tutonda are among a number of Gills players who are set to be sidelined until at least Christmas.

Gillingham have won just one of their last nine games.