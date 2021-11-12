Scunthorpe without Harry Davis due to calf injury against visitors Salford

An error occurred. Please try again.

Keith Hill takes charge of his first league game as manager of Scunthorpe on Saturday, with Salford the visitors.

The Iron have lost in the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy since Hill was appointed, and the former Rochdale boss knows what a big job he has on his hands with the club sitting bottom of the Football League.

He has not been helped by finding out this week that Harry Davis’ calf injury is more serious than expected and the defender faces a number of weeks out.

Alex Kenyon, who has been sidelined since August with a thigh injury, came on in the Papa John’s Trophy defeat by Doncaster in midweek and could be involved.

Salford are also struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Manager Gary Bowyer will check on Ash Hunter and Corrie Ndaba, who have both been sidelined since being forced off with injuries against Forest Green last month.

Donald Love could make his first appearance in the league since early October after featuring in both recent cup games.

Ian Henderson and Conor McAleny are also in contention having played in last weekend’s FA Cup victory over Dagenham and Redbridge but Tom King, Luke Burgess and D’Mani Mellor could all remain sidelined.