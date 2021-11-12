Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scunthorpe without Harry Davis due to calf injury against visitors Salford

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 3.36pm
Harry Davis (right) is sidelined for Scunthorpe (Richard Sellers/PA)
Harry Davis (right) is sidelined for Scunthorpe (Richard Sellers/PA)

Keith Hill takes charge of his first league game as manager of Scunthorpe on Saturday, with Salford the visitors.

The Iron have lost in the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy since Hill was appointed, and the former Rochdale boss knows what a big job he has on his hands with the club sitting bottom of the Football League.

He has not been helped by finding out this week that Harry Davis’ calf injury is more serious than expected and the defender faces a number of weeks out.

Alex Kenyon, who has been sidelined since August with a thigh injury, came on in the Papa John’s Trophy defeat by Doncaster in midweek and could be involved.

Salford are also struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Manager Gary Bowyer will check on Ash Hunter and Corrie Ndaba, who have both been sidelined since being forced off with injuries against Forest Green last month.

Donald Love could make his first appearance in the league since early October after featuring in both recent cup games.

Ian Henderson and Conor McAleny are also in contention having played in last weekend’s FA Cup victory over Dagenham and Redbridge but Tom King, Luke Burgess and D’Mani Mellor could all remain sidelined.

