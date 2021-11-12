French connection continues with Everton Women’s latest recruits By Press Association November 12 2021, 6.18pm Former West Ham and Portsmouth striker Frederic Piquionne has joined Everton Women as assistant manager (Chris Ison/PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from The Courier Everton sack manager Willie Kirk after slow start to season From a derby draw to NWSL solidarity – 5 things from the WSL weekend Arsenal stay perfect by easing past Everton Demi Stokes confident Manchester City Women can turn form around