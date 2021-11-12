Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nathan Patterson on target to help Scotland secure World Cup play-off berth

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 7.06pm Updated: November 12 2021, 7.10pm
Scotland’s Nathan Patterson celebrates the opener (Sergei Grits/AP)
Nathan Patterson scored his first international goal to send Scotland on their way to the World Cup qualifying play-offs.

The Rangers full-back also set up the second for Che Adams in a 2-0 victory over Moldova as Scotland secured second spot in Group F with a game to spare.

Adams also had two goals disallowed as Scotland delivered a positive performance in front of a noisy travelling support in Chisinau to record a fifth consecutive win.

The three points saw them open up an unassailable lead over third-placed  Israel ahead of their nearest challengers’ game in Austria, and took the pressure off ahead of the final group game against group winners Denmark.

After a lively opening, Patterson drilled home the opener in the 38th minute after running on to John McGinn’s lay-off.

The 20-year-old latched on to McGinn’s backheel in the 65th minute before sending in a low cross which Adams knocked home from close range.

Craig Gordon saved a late penalty (Sergei Grits/AP)

Patterson continued to have an eventful evening as his handball gifted Moldova an unlikely lifeline but Craig Gordon brilliantly saved an 82nd-minute penalty.

Scotland arrived in Moldova without five players who started their previous win, a last-gasp triumph against the Faroe Islands.

Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes were suspended, Ryan Fraser and Grant Hanley pulled out the squad and Scott McTominay was sent home with a throat infection. Patterson, Liam Cooper, Callum McGregor, Stuart Armstrong and Adams came in.

Armstrong and McGinn were employed in advanced midfield roles either side of lone striker Adams and Scotland attacked from the start. Adams had the ball in the net inside three minutes but was marginally offside when Andy Robertson sent in a low cross which McGinn mis-kicked.

Che Adams, right, had an early goal ruled out (Sergei Grits/AP)

Gordon saved from Moldova captain Artur Ionita after the hosts pressed Scotland into an error deep in their half but Scotland were generally sweeping forward in numbers. Armstrong and Billy Gilmour forced saves before Robertson was also denied after bursting past a defender.

Adams might have done better with a couple of half-chances from distance either side of a wonderful Gordon stop from Ionita’s header.

The opener came after a bit of a lull. Patterson immediately sensed the opportunity after Gilmour had played the ball forward to McGinn and his left-footed finish was emphatic.

Scotland celebrate Nathan Patterson’s opener (Sergei Grits/AP)

The vast majority of the second period was played in the Moldova half. Adams passed up an early chance after McGinn’s cross but was in the right place to finish following Patterson’s drilled cross.

Scotland looked for a third and Cooper had a header cleared off the line before Adams was foiled by a more obvious offside decision.

Gilmour also threatened before Patterson’s arm made contact with the ball as he challenged for a high ball. Gordon made a superb diving save from Vadim Rata which was matched by Kieran Tierney’s sliding challenge to prevent the penalty-taker making amends.

McGinn forced a save at the other end before Stoke striker Jacob Brown was handed a late debut.

Scotland now host Denmark on Monday at a sold-out Hampden with an opportunity to boost their chances of sealing a home semi-final in March.