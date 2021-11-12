Cole Palmer withdraws from England Under-21 squad for Georgia friendly By Press Association November 12 2021, 7.46pm Cole Palmer was forced off injured in Burnley on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Cole Palmer has pulled out of England Under-21s’ trip to Georgia. The Manchester City midfielder was forced off in Thursday’s 3-1 win over the Czech Republic with a hamstring injury. The 19-year-old wrote “back soon, nothing serious” on his Instagram account while the Football Association has also confirmed he has withdrawn. The Young Lions are due to travel to Georgia – co-hosts of Euro 2023 – for a friendly on Tuesday. Their European Championship qualifying victory over the Czech Republic in Burnley left them second in Group G, two points behind Thursday’s opponents, with a game in hand. More from The Courier My players responded to the challenge against the Czech Republic – Lee Carsley Anthony Gordon’s debut double earns England Under-21s win over Czech Republic Lee Carsley confident England Under-21s can cope without Emile Smith Rowe Morgan Gibbs-White frustrated at lack of Wolves game time