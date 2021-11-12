Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dom Telford strikes late to hand Newport victory at Hartlepool

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 9.54pm
Dom Telford (PA)
Dom Telford (PA)

Dom Telford’s stoppage-time header earned Newport a third straight win as County ended Hartlepool’s unbeaten home record with a 2-1 win at Victoria Park.

Three minutes into injury time, Exiles striker Telford stooped to head home from close range and sink managerless Pools.

The Exiles soon took control in the first half as they picked the home side off.

Oliver Cooper ran from deep into the area and only a Gary Liddle block denied him. Then Fin Azaz was denied by a fine Ben Killip save.

The visitors took the lead on 32 minutes when Hartlepool-born skipper Matty Dolan curled over a tasty corner and Courtney Baker-Richardson headed home.

The home side were much improved after the break, with Luke Molyneux at the heart of it all.

First up his driven ball across the face of goal evaded all, and he then set up Matty Daly for a dipping volley, before another cross was out of reach for a simple tap-in.

When Molyneux was felled on the edge of the area on 63 minutes, David Ferguson curled his free-kick into the top corner but Newport hit back to take all three points.

