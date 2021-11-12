John Robertson double helps Edinburgh City see off Stranraer By Press Association November 12 2021, 10.02pm Edinburgh City took the points (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up John Robertson’s brace set Edinburgh City on course for a 3-1 Scottish League Two win over Stranraer. Replacement James Hilton notched a 90th-minute effort to seal the victory after Matthew Yates had pulled a goal back for Stranraer. Edinburgh claimed their first win in four league outings, having last won in the league on September 25.